Welcome to The Macintosh Garden

The Macintosh Garden is an abandonware archive, dedicated in particular to supporting the Macintosh computer platform. A notable feature of Macintosh Garden is its emphasis on emulation, encouraging users to run historical software on modern systems.

Software featured on the Macintosh Garden have been discontinued by their publishers and are no longer commercially available. The Macintosh Garden aims to preserve these treasures for future generations, providing documentation and downloads of the original files. With respect to copyright, non-qualifying applications / games are removed upon request and a link to the item's purchase page is provided.